Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of SJW Group worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SJW Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

