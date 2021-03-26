Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

