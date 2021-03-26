Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Cimpress worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.