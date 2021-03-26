Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Enova International worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE ENVA opened at $35.08 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $1,621,539 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

