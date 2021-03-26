Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of NOW worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NOW by 3,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,299,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at about $2,614,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.