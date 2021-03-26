Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of The Buckle worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 24.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after buying an additional 781,060 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $43.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

