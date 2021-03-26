Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of TowneBank worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.