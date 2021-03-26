Rhumbline Advisers Buys 21,362 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 255.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

