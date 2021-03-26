Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,448 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

