Rhumbline Advisers Buys 935 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Masonite International worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

