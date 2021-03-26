Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

FIBK opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

