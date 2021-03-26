Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of CorVel worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CorVel by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $103.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $111.42.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,127.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,848 shares of company stock worth $11,452,988. 50.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.