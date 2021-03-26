Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Hostess Brands worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

