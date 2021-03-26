Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of CryoLife worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CryoLife by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $877.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

