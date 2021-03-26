Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Hanger worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after buying an additional 181,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,187 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Hanger by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 767,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 274,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Hanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 499,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $901.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.