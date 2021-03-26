Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.78 Million Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Comerica Bank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.