Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.89 Million Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Extended Stay America worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.75 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

