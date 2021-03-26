Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.94 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of BJRI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

