Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

