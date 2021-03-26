Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.