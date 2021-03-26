Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.03 Million Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Plantronics worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Plantronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 573,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

