Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.04 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of United Natural Foods worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

