Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.04 Million Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 46,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFIX stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.36 million, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

