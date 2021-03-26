Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

