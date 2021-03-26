Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Workhorse Group worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

