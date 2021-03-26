Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of CoreCivic worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

