Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Herc worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Herc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $10,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.