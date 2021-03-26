Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

