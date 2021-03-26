Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Seacor worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CKH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seacor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CKH opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $839.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.