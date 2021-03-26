Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 39,543 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,911,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

