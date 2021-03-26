Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

