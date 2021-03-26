Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,576 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

