Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,425. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.15 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.