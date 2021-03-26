Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 6,374 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Huron Consulting Group worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

