Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Model N worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,752. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

