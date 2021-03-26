Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,475 shares of company stock worth $3,823,066. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.