Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Verint Systems worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

