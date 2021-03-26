Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,353 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Cubic worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $87,255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cubic by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the period.

CUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of CUB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. 1,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,300. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

