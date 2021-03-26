Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,387 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Callaway Golf worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ELY stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $27.36. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,081. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

