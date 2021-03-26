Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,750 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 53,157 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,479. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.