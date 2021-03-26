Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Materion worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Materion by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $66.94. 194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,608. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.