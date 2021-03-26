Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Primoris Services worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.