Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. 889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

