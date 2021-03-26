Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,373 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Magnite worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.