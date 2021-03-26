Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,994 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of SunPower worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 8,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. Research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

