Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Lindsay worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNN stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $164.70. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,863. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $173.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

