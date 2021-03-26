Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,174 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Covetrus worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVET. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,790. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
