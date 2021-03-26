Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,174 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Covetrus worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVET. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,790. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

