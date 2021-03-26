Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Vicor worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $5,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vicor by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,266. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $191,014.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

