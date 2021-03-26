Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.52% of Puma Biotechnology worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

PBYI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.