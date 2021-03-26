Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,129 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

CSII stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,015. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

